4,171 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,939,000 after buying an additional 164,727 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 160,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 898.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

