438 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.22 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.55 and a 200-day moving average of $476.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

