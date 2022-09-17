5,549 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

