5,680 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

