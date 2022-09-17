6,031 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.