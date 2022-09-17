6,612 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.48.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.