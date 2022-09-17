6,612 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

