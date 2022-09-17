7,151 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 2,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

