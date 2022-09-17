7,154 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after buying an additional 435,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 397,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,896.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 244,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet
In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
