7,272 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,979 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

