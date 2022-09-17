78,222 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

FOCS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

