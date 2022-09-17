803 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

