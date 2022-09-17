9,076 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Relx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $25.41 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

