93 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,914.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,045.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

