990 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.56 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

