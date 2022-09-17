Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $272.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

