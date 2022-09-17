Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $440.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

