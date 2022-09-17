Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $440.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

