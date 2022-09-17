Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $355.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $450.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.35.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average is $409.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

