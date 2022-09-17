Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $358.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day moving average is $409.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.