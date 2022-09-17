Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

