Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.99 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.