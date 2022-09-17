Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,943 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $102,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

