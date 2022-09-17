Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 32,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

