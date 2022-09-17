Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 40,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $29.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

