Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.