Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.