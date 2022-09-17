Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Boosted by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $249.02 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

