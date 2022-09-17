American Trust Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of BILL opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

