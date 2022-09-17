American Trust Buys 688 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $433.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
