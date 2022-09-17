American Trust Buys 688 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $433.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.