American Trust Buys New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $136.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

