American Trust Buys Shares of 15,987 Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $55.46.

