American Trust Buys Shares of 17,969 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 219,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.