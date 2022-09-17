American Trust Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American Trust reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 632,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.