American Trust Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American Trust lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 173.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

