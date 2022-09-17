American Trust Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Trust raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

