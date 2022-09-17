American Trust Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

