American Trust Has $652,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

