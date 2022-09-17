American Trust Has $652,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

PSX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

