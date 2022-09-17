American Trust Has $665,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

NYSE PWR opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

