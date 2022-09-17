American Trust Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

American Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 235.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $77.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

