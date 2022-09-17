American Trust Has $914,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBK opened at $211.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

