American Trust Invests $770,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IEI stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
