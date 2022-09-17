American Trust Invests $783,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $370,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $30.49 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.