American Trust Invests $797,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

