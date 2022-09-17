American Trust Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Caesars Entertainment

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

