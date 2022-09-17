American Trust Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Trust cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110,920 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 501.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $206.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.