American Trust Makes New $740,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Trust bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $223.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $291.75.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,942,201 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

