American Trust Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Trust bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

