American Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VHT opened at $235.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average of $242.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

