American Trust Purchases 314 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American Trust increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000.

LPL Financial stock opened at $229.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

