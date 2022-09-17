American Trust Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.9 %

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.16 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

